Usher Reveals That His Family Didn't Know About His Las Vegas Wedding Beforehand

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Usher’s surprise Las Vegas wedding to record executive Jennifer Goicoechea last month apparently even had his family saying, “Oh, my God.”

The OMG singer told Entertainment Tonight at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night that his nuptials to Goicoechea came as a surprise to his family.

Advertisement

“It was an incredible moment that we felt was great for us,” he said. “It was a button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run.”

“My mother was there, her mother was there, our kids were there, our immediate family were there,” he continued. “Matter of fact, everybody was surprised. I’m like, ‘No, no, no, we’re having a wedding right now.’ We’re going to go have Elvis officiate us.”

The singer’s mother, Jonetta Patton, served as the witness for the couple during their wedding ceremony, according to People.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,” a representative for Usher told the outlet after the ceremony last month.

Advertisement

Usher and Goicoechea wed on Feb. 11, shortly after the singer delivered an electric halftime performance at the Super Bowl the same night.

Usher and Goicoechea photographed at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

The couple were first romantically linked in 2019. They share two children together: daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2.

Usher also has two sons — Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15 — from his previous marriage with Tameka Foster.

Usher was the recipient of two awards at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

He received the President’s Award and was named the 2024 Entertainer of the Year.

Usher paid tribute to the women in his life during his acceptance speech for the second honor.

“They say behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman, and for that, I thank my mother and I thank my beautiful wife, Jennifer, for holding me down,” he said.