Usher Shares The 1 Reason Why His Kids Sometimes Don't Want Him At Their Events

Usher performing in 2022 via Associated Press

Usher has fans around the world seeking tickets to his concerts, but that doesn’t mean he has an easy time getting a front-row seat at one of his kids’ events.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, the singer told host Shannon Sharpe that his teenage sons aren’t always happy about him attending their games or shows. He said they sometimes would rather be “low-key”.

“My kids, sometimes, they don’t want me to come. They don’t want me to be at that basketball game or their recital,” he said. “They want to be very, very low-key because they don’t want that energy.”

The U Don’t Have to Call singer said that he empathises with his kids wanting him to keep a low profile but that it’s difficult for him since he wants to be at their events.

He said there were “countless” times where he sat in the back of a room at their functions, and that he’d make himself “as small as possible.”

Usher shares sons Usher “Cinco” V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. He is also dad to a three-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo, and two-year-old son Sire Castrello, whom he shares with his current girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea.

Usher performing in Las Vegas last year Candice Ward via Getty Images

Elsewhere on Club Shay Shay, the singer discussed the importance of talking to his kids, loving on them and keeping them grounded: “I walked so that we could ride, and now that you’re riding, I want you to understand the importance of walking.”

In November, the Nice & Slow STAR wrote a sweet tribute to Cinco in an Instagram post celebrating the teen’s 16th birthday.

He shared a video that showed him shouting out his son while onstage during one of his Las Vegas concerts, and another video that captured clips from Cinco’s lavish 16th birthday party, which looked anything but low-key.

Usher is set to perform the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday 11 February.

He discussed his journey to the performance on HuffPost’s podcast I Know That’s Right in November, saying that his show will celebrate his 30-year music career.

