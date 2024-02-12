Fans Gush Over Throwback Clip Of Taylor Swift And Usher, 12 Years Before Super Bowl

Usher and Taylor Swift Ethan Miller/Harry How/Getty

Social fans couldn’t get enough of resurfaced clips featuring Taylor Swift performing with Usher over a decade before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Videos from the 2011 performance show the singer-songwriter mentioning that she has “friends” at her Speak Now World Tour stop in Atlanta before she introduced the future halftime show headliner with the first line from his hit song Yeah!.

“Peace up, A-town down,” said Taylor, before Usher appeared on stage to perform the track.

The two danced together and sang different lines from the number before Swift –– with some stumbling blocks –– took on most of Ludacris/Lil’ Jon verse.

They later hugged before two of Usher’s kids walked onstage toward their father.

TikTok users gushed over the footage, with one writing: “This is exactly what i want.”

“THIS IS SO FUNNY WHY HAVE I NEVER SEEN THIS,” wrote another.

“Hear me out... she performs with Usher tonight and drops Reputation with an Usher feature,” one Swiftie also theorised.

Usher was joined by a host of A-list guests during his Super Bowl set, including Alicia Keys, H.E.R. and Yeah! collaborators Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Taylor also made headlines when she joined boyfriend Travis Kelce on the pitch after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the game.

Usher, in an interview with Yahoo! Music after the surprise performance in 2011, declared that Taylor was “crunk for real”.