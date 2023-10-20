Vaccinated? Here Are 4 Covid Symptoms Doctors Want You To Know About

martin-dm via Getty Images

The time has come for colds and overcoats, which means seasonal illnesses like the flu and Covid are back on the menu.

Cases of Covid have steadily increased recently, with two variants taking over — Eris and Pirola.

If you’ve been jabbed, you’ll be glad to know that vaccines can seriously help to soften the blow of full-blown Covid symptoms. However, that doesn’t mean that it can stop you from developing it.

So, while you can still contract Covid post-vaccination, the chances of you becoming hospitalised or severely unwell are much, much lower.

Speaking with The Daily Express, Dr Johannes Uys, GP from Broadgate General Practice, he said, “Those who have been vaccinated tend to have milder symptoms if infected.

“These are often less flu-like and more akin to the common cold.”

He continues to explain which symptoms those who have been vaccinated should keep an eye out for, as newer variants of the strain can still cause similar symptoms.

Fever

Cough

Headache

Loss of smell.

Dr Uys explains that these “moderate” symptoms are unlikely to land you in hospital.

He says: “The symptoms in vaccinated patients are less intense because the vaccine tricks the body into producing more antibodies, which strengthens the immune system, thereby preventing or minimising the appearance of more severe Covid symptoms.”

Health Minister, Maria Caulfield said: “It is absolutely vital the most vulnerable groups receive a vaccine to strengthen their immunity over winter to protect themselves and reduce pressure on the NHS.

“I encourage anyone invited for a vaccination - including those yet to have their first jab - to come forward as soon as possible.”

If you think you might have contracted Covid-19 and want to ensure vulnerable friends, neighbours or relatives stay safe, you can collect lateral flows from most pharmacies across the country.

The NHS offers free rapid flow tests to those with health conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus.

And, if you work in healthcare or a hospice, you can order them directly from the Government here.

If you’re unable to use the form, there is also a helpline set up to help you attain your test. You can call 119 free on Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, (including bank holidays) and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 1pm.

The NHS advises to call this number if your test hasn’t arrived within 5 days.