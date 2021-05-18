As Adults Are Getting Vaccinated, Will More Kids Get Covid?'

We know children don’t tend to suffer with the virus as severely as adults do. However in rare cases, children can become very ill with complications from Covid and can also experience long-term symptoms that last for months.

With that in mind, Dr Griffin believes we need to be accelerating vaccination for children. The vaccines currently issued in the UK are suitable for different age groups: the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is suitable for people aged 16 and over, while the AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna vaccines are approved for over-18s.

“The resurgence of the virus last year and earlier in 2021 had a clear bias towards younger people in terms of the number of cases,” says Dr Griffin.

“This naturally included under 30s, adolescents and younger children, and it is accepted that schools can be both a site of outbreaks and a reservoir of infection, mirroring prevalence in the community as a whole.

“It was also clear that once schools returned in March, cases in young children accelerated, but this was thankfully blunted by school holidays.”