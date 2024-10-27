I Used To Be A Cleaner ― This 1 Vacuuming Mistake Is Ruining Your Sleep

via Associated Press

As a former cleaner, I notice the little details (like polished taps and doorknobs, or truly streak-free windows) that show an expert level of cleaning.

You don’t have to be a cleaner to meet those standards; I’ve even had clients whose homes were pro-looking spick and span before I turned up.

Advertisement

Even in those houses, however, an important part of the bedroom was almost always ignored.

Freddie Garnham, Lighting Design Engineer at Dyson, shared that “unseen dust mites, allergens and dust contribute to an unhygienic environment” in our sleeping space in one neglected area in particular.

Which is?

People, you are meant to vacuum your mattress.

It makes sense when you think about it ― you may already vacuum your sofa, but for some reason, mattresses always seem to evade deep cleans.

That’s not a great idea, Garnham says.

“Regularly vacuuming your mattress will ensure a cleaner and more hygienic sleeping environment and a sleep undisturbed by allergies,” he said.

“While the frequency will depend on the mattress itself, it is recommended to be cleaned every six months with bedding changed once a week to keep dust and allergens at bay.”

Advertisement

He’s not alone. Speaking to Ideal Homes, Jane Wilson, manager of Fantastic Cleaners, said: “Regular vacuuming of your mattress can help remove allergens, dust mites, and dirt, contributing to a cleaner and more hygienic sleeping environment.”

She added,“It’s generally safe and beneficial for most types of mattresses. This includes mattresses with materials such as foam, latex, innerspring, hybrid, and memory foam.”

How should I vacuum my mattress?

The good news is that you don’t need a specially designed tool for the task: a plain old Henry or other vacuum will do.

Mattress Online says you should get the nozzle on the bed part and begin “using small circular motions over the entire mattress to make sure you lift all of the dust, dirt, hair and dead skin.

“If you have one, you can also use an upholstery attachment to make vacuuming a little easier, but it’s not essential.”

Advertisement