Valentine's Gifts To Buy For Yourself For A Healthy Dose Of Self-Love

Taking time out to celebrate your own awesomeness is just as important s a sending a card to someone else – if not more so. So whether you’re single or in a relationship, remember to treat the most important person in your life this Valentine’s day: you. From relaxing bath salts to lust-worthy earrings, we’ve rounded up some our favourite items to send from you, to you. Enjoy. Drop It

Oliver Bonas

Hicks Textured Teardrop Earrings, Oliver Bonas, £9.50 Nothing brightens up an outfit (and our mood) more than a banging pair of earrings. This teardrop pair from Oliver Bonas are simple enough to match most outfits, but enough of a statement to make your pals jealous. Better yet, you’ll get change from a tenner. Buy them here. Pamper Time

Boots

Origins Flower Fusion Jasmine Softening Sheet Mask, Boots, £6. The best part about being home alone on Valentine’s day? You can walk about with a sheet mask on without being laughed at. This jasmine-infused one will give you a little taste of luxury, without a hefty price tag. Buy it here. No Need To Share

Hotel Chocolat

The Everything H-Box of Chocolates, Hotel Chocolat, £12.95 Why wait for someone else to buy you chocolates? This set contains one of each of the 14 Hotel Chocolate best-sellers. Enjoy alongside tea and a movie, without anyone around trying to steal your favourites. Buy them here. Forty Winks

Satin pyjamas with a strappy top, H&M, £19.99 You are too special to wear that free baggy t-shirt you got at a work function to bed. These satin PJs from H&M will make you feel like the queen you truly are. (Alternatively, PJ kings may want to check out the men’s range). Buy them here. Bookworm

Date Night With A Book

Monthly book subscription, Date Night With A Book, £11.95 per month for a minimum of three months. Book-lovers can have the ultimate night in thanks to this surprise subscription service. Let the sellers know your five favourite books to give them an idea of your reading preferences and they’ll send you a surprise book they’ll think you’ll enjoy each month. Each book comes carefully wrapped with hot chocolate, tea, a cute coaster and a bookmark, making it feel like an extra special treat. Buy a subscription here. Get Planning

Happiness Planner

The 100-Day Planner, The Happiness Planner, £22 This 100-day planner is the ultimate journal for stationary addicts. It’s designed to help you organise your life while giving helpful (non-preachy) nudges to plan things that truly matter. End each day with a note to yourself on something you’re grateful for. After 100 days, you’ll have a truly empowering list. Buy it here. It’s Lit

Etsy

Pomegranate Noir Scented Soy Candle by BeautifullyHC – Etsy, £8.00 (90g) or £18 (160g). There’s something deliciously self-indulgent about buying a candle for yourself. This vegan-friendly pomegranate noir one gave Jo Malone’s a run for its money in our recent test. It also comes with completely recyclable packaging, so you can give a little love to the planet, as well as yourself. Buy it here. Time To Relax

This Works

Deep Sleep Bath Soak, This Works, was £22, now £16.50. End the day with the ultimate me-time activity: a relaxing bath. These therapeutic bath salts contain lavender, vetivert and camomile and are designed to be used for a luxurious soak before bed, helping you drift into a long, rejuvenating slumber. Buy it here.