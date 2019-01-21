Van Hijacked By Masked Men And Homes Evacuated In Londonderry, Police Say

A van has been hijacked by three masked men in Northern Ireland two days after a car bomb exploded in a suspected New IRA terrorist attack.

Police said the suspects stole the white transit van and threw something into the back at around 11.30am in the Circular Road area of Londonderry.

A cordon has been put in place and homes have been evacuated as officers work to make the area secure.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “We anticipate significant disruption to the local community while we work to the make the scene safe.

“We understand the effect this will have on the local community, but we will not take any chances when it comes to keeping people safe.

“There are no further details at this time.”

On Saturday a car bomb exploded on Bishop Street, but police were able to evacuate the area beforehand and no-one was injured.

Five people have been arrested, ranging from the ages of 21 to 50, in relation to the incident and the police said the New IRA is their primary line of inquiry.