Vanessa Feltz has spoken of her heartbreak after splitting with her partner of sixteen years, Ben Ofoedu.

The veteran broadcaster met the Phats & Small singer in 2005, having divorced in 2000 from surgeon Michael Kurer.

Speaking about the split to The Sun on Sunday, Vanessa said she was “shocked” that the relationship had come to an end, but admitted that “once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained.”

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

She told the newspaper: “I had thought it might take a bit longer before this came out, because it’s a lot to deal with — a shock like this takes some adjusting to — but I am extremely sad and disappointed that my 16-year relationship with Ben is over.

“As an agony aunt I have said many times that once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained.

“So I have to take my own advice on this occasion.

“Who knew I’d be single at 60? However, ladies, it’s onwards and upwards and I firmly believe that the best is yet to come.”

She added: “I hear that Kylie Minogue is single again, so I’m in good company — if she wants to hit the town, hook me up.”

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz David M. Benett via Getty Images

The couple, who shared a £3.5million home in London’s St John’s Wood, were one of the most recognisable in showbiz, having regularly appeared together on screen and in magazines.

Following her divorce from Michael Kurer, who she shares two daughters with, Vanessa was introduced to Ben by Keith Duffy from Boyzone and a year later they got engaged.

Just last month 60-year-old Vanessa admitted of her relationship with Ben, 50: “Don’t let anyone tell you that the age gap doesn’t matter.

