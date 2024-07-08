Vanessa Hudgens Says Paparazzi 'Exploited' Her By Sharing Photos Of Newborn Baby

Vanessa Hudgens at an Oscars after-party earlier this year Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens did not take kindly to the publication of photos showing her and husband Cole Tucker emerging from a Los Angeles hospital with their new baby.

The High School Musical actor confirmed the birth of their first child on Thursday in an Instagram Story.

However, in the same post, she took a moment to call out paparazzi photographers who had broken the news of the baby’s arrival a day earlier.

“We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” Vanessa wrote.

She went on to conclude the post on a happier note, adding: “Despite all of that, Mom, Dad and baby are happy and healthy.”

Vanessa didn’t single out a specific photographer or media outlet in her Instagram Story, and offered no additional details on her baby’s birth.

Several of the photos appeared in a TMZ article published late Wednesday and were subsequently widely circulated on social media.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens were married in December 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Cole, a professional baseball player, and Vanessa were married in December after dating for more than three years.

Appearing on NBC’s Today in February of last year, Vanessa gushed about her future husband, saying that he’d come into her life via the “power of manifestation”.

“I was like, you literally check all of my boxes,” she recalled of the couple’s first weekend together.

