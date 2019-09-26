Vans/HuffPost UK

You’ll soon be able to buy Vans that are covered in boobs – and support a pretty brilliant cause in the process.

The fashion brand has teamed up with the charity CoppaFeel! to launch a new collection, while also encouraging the nation to check their boobs and pecks for changes that could be signs of cancer.

The collection launches in October in honour of breast cancer awareness month and includes pumps, trainers, sliders, t-shirts and other accessories with hand-drawn illustrations.

Vans has confirmed at least $200,000 USD (£162,000) of the proceeds from the collection will go to CoppaFeel!, helping the charity further its work encouraging young people to know their bodies better.

vans

The shoes and clothing feature boobs of difference shapes, sizes and skin tones, reflecting the fact that breast cancer does not discriminate.

“Breast cancer is a disease that affects everyone, regardless of their race or status, and we wanted the women in the illustrations to reflect this reality,” said Diandre Fuentes, Vans footwear designer.

“By partnering with CoppaFeel!, we can not only showcase the beauty of the women who have breast cancer, but provide education to break the taboos of early cancer detection and encourage consumers to check themselves and advocate for their health needs.”

The collection is also available for men, women and children, to reflect the fact that a diagnosis can affect everyone, directly or indirectly.

Vans

CoppaFeel! was founded in 2009 by Kristin Hallenga and her twin sister Maren. Kris was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer at the age of 23. Before her diagnosis, she was unaware that breast cancer could affect people in their 20s.

The charity aims to ensure that all breast cancers are diagnosed at the earliest stage possible by educating people on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, encouraging them to check regularly, and instilling the confidence to seek medical referral if they detect abnormalities.

Currently, 5% of diagnosed cases are already at stage four, with breast cancer being the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in women under 30 in the UK.

Vans Kristin Hallenga

Kris described the partnership with Vans as a “dream come true”.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to spread our message across Vans’ audience, as this partnership will allow us to tell more people why checking their boobs is so important, and in return, save lives,” she said.

“CoppaFeel! exists to stamp out the late detection of breast cancer by educating everyone – girls, boys and non-binary pals about their boobs and encourage them to get anything abnormal checked out.”

Vans Vans