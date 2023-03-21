Kenny Doughty and Brenda Blethyn on ITV's Vera ITV

Vera star Kenny Doughty has announced he is leaving the hit ITV crime drama after eight years.

The actor has appeared as DS Aiden Healy, the sidekick of Brenda Blethyn’s eponymous DCI Vera Stanhope, since 2015.

Kenny was full of praise for his co-star as shared news of his exit on Instagram, posting a series of photos with Brenda.

“After 8 years and 35 Vera films I’ve made the difficult decision of handing over DS Healy’s badge. I can confirm I am leaving Vera”, he wrote.

“I want to thank everyone who’s made this amazing time so joyous, ITV, Silverprint, all the brilliant cast and crew BUT of course my buddy and inspiration Brenda Blethyn.

“The perfect leading star who I owe so much to. I feel lucky to have you as a friend, you make me howl with laughter and have been a rock for me over the years. I can’t thank you enough. Precious times.”

Kenny added: “And finally the Vera fans: without you and your support I would never have made so many films.

“You really are the best fans in the world. Thank you so much for your loyalty and love for the show.”

The ITV drama, inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by author Ann Cleeves, is set against the backdrop of north-east England, following the detectives and their team as they investigate a series of murder mysteries.

It also stars Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye as pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue.

Brenda previously spoke of her heartbreak after her previous co-star David Leon left the role of DS Joe Asworth in 2014, at which point Kenny joined the show.

“Kenny is my mate, my buddy. I never thought I’d get over David Leon going in series four. That broke my heart,” she said (via Chronicle Live).