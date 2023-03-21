Gemma Collins in the Bake Off tent Channel 4/Love Productions

Gemma Collins was not shy about revealing that her main motivation for appearing on the Stand Up To Cancer version of the Great British Bake Off was her crush on Paul Hollywood.

In fact, she’s all but shouting it from the rooftops.

During a new interview with Metro, ahead of her Bake Off episode airing at the weekend, The GC said: “Obviously Stand Up To Cancer is a great cause but I’m a huge fan of Paul Hollywood, so when I got the call I was like, ‘I need to see Paul with my own eyeballs’.”

She continued: “He is gorgeous. I can confirm to every woman on the planet that he is unbelievable in the flesh. Whoever gets to marry Paul Hollywood next will be a lucky woman.

“It’s just the vibe – I think he called one of my cakes ‘indescribable’ but I wasn’t bothered about the cake, I didn’t care if my choux pastry was good, I just wanted to meet Paul Hollywood.”

The former TOWIE star was also full of praise for the rest of the Bake Off team – that is, the ones whose names she could remember..

“Paul Hollywood, bless him, was really complimentary because he saw how much enthusiasm I had and Prue Leith was beautiful,” she added. “Matt Lucas was hilarious and… who’s the other one?”

After being reminded of Noel Fielding’s name, Gemma said: “Noel had never met anyone quite like me, so it was hilarious.”

Noel needn’t feel too bad, though, as the ex-Celebrity Big Brother housemate was similarly forgetful when it came to her fellow contestants.

“I can’t remember any of them,” she claimed. “I remember AJ Odudu was there who was hilarious but I don’t remember the rest – I can’t even tell you their names.

“Me and [Jessica Hynes] did have a conversation, I think she does a lot of work with asylum seekers so we talked about that, but then I kept zoning out because Paul Hollywood was there.

“They were all lovely but to be honest with you I was just there for Paul Hollywood so I can’t tell you about the others but they were all so supportive, we were a really good team.”

Of competitor Tim Key, she claimed: “We all had a laugh and that guy whoever he was, he took it very serious – him, the actress and AJ all took it very serious.

“I was a total fraud, I was a sniper, I was the undercover cop there for Paul Hollywood. If I had to be in that tent for two days it was all worth it.”

Similarly, when asked additional questions about her time on Bake Off, Gemma admitted: “To be honest, darling, I was just looking at Paul Hollywood.”

Gemma has been upfront about her feelings towards Paul Hollywood in the past – including during an appearance on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

“I just can’t take my eyes off Paul Hollywood,” she told the comedian when Bake Off came up in the conversation.

Apparently fancying herself as something of a matchmaker, The GC then turned to fellow celebrity guest Carol Vorderman and told her: “Carol, he’d be one for you, him. You’d make a nice couple.”

“No!” the former Countdown star protested, insisting the Bake Off judge was actually “far too old” for her.