The Vespa scooter is arguably one of the most iconic vehicles on the road, and yet owning one can come with the knowledge that you’re not exactly helping the environment.

That’s all about to change however as the company’s first electric scooter, the Vespa Elettrica, goes on sale in Europe this October.

Despite being purely electric the scooter looks practically identical to its petrol siblings aside from a shiny new paint job and some blue accents which reveal its eco-friendly credentials.