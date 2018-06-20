Sports commentator Vicki Sparks won praise from football fans on Wednesday afternoon, after making history by becoming the first woman to commentate on a World Cup match, live on a British terrestrial channel.

The broadcaster took the lead role on the BBC’s Portugal vs. Morocco commentary, and was joined in the box by former Arsenal player Martin Keown.

With plenty of experience from working on Five Live, Final Score and BBC Newcastle, Vicki was more than ready for the job and many fans praised her work: