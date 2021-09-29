Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Go-To Comfort Food And Well, It Sounds Anything But

Victoria Beckham might have been known as Posh Spice, but when it comes to food, her tastes are anything but.

The former Spice Girl has revealed what her go-to comfort food is and well, the only comforting thing about it is how easy it is to make.

It involves bread and salt. And that’s it.

Not even a slice of cheese, a tin of baked beans or a dollop of Marmite anywhere to be seen.