'Ignoring My Question!' Victoria Derbyshire Calls Out Minister For Not Saying If Taxes Will Go Up

Victoria Derbyshire, "Just to be clear with our audience because you said you want to be honest in government. The overall tax burden is going to go up to its highest level ever under this Labour government"



Steve Reed, "The intention over the course of parliament is to reduce… pic.twitter.com/ZeuZQimzYC — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 28, 2024

The BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire called out a minister this morning for refusing to say if the overall tax burden will go up under Labour.

The tax burden is already high by historical standards, after several hikes from the Conservatives – but the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) predicted it would increase by even more under this government.

Advertisement

The economists forecast that the party would take the tax burden to its highest level of record, reaching 37.4% by 2028/29.

So, while hosting Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Derbyshire pressed environment secretary Steve Reed over his government’s plans for taxes.

She began: “Just to be clear with our audience, because you said you want to be honest in government – the overall tax burden is going to go up to its highest ever under this Labour government, isn’t it?”

Reed said his government’s “intention” is to reduce taxation over the course of this parliament, but Derbyshire cut in: “That wasn’t my question.”

Advertisement

The minister began: ’We’re all going through a spending review process –”

Derbyshire cut in: “Again, you’re ignoring my question Mr Reed. I thought you were going to be a different kind of government?”

When Reed said they did not have all the information yet, Derbyshire replied: “It’s already out there! The IFS have got the graphs!”

Reed said each government department was looking for efficient ways to save money, adding: “It is very important that we’re open and transparent about that.”

“But not open and transparent about the overall tax burden?” Derbyshire said.

Reed deflected, and said the chancellor Rachel Reeves would be unveiling Labour’s plans in the budget at the end of the spending review period.

He added that the government will not be raising income tax, VAT and National Insurance on working people.

Advertisement

The minister said: “We have to break out of the doom loop that has led us to this situation – because the Conservative government couldn’t grow the economy, taxation is high.