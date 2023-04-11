Emotional Video Shows British Soldiers Saluting Ukrainian Troops Leaving UK For Frontline

The footage was tweeted by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, and then shared by its UK equivalent. MoD

A video of British troops forming a guard of honour for Ukrainian soldiers trained in the UK as they return to the frontline is being shared widely on social media.

Under Operation Interflex, new Ukrainian recruits are given basic British Army training before heading back to defend their homeland.

Advertisement

Footage tweeted by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence – and then shared by its UK equivalent – shows military personnel lining both sides of a road and saluting the departing Ukrainian soldiers.

The clip also shows some troops holding Ukrainian flags as the buses go by.

The UK MoD tweeted: “We salute our Ukrainian friends as they return home after completing training to defend their freedom, loved ones and independence.”

📸 We salute our Ukrainian friends as they return home after completing training to defend their freedom, loved ones and independence.



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦pic.twitter.com/58ESgO0pku — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 11, 2023

Ukrainians have been trained in the UK since last summer, and by the first anniversary of the Russian invasion around 10,000 troops left the country combat ready. A further 20,000 are expected to go through the five-week course in 2023.

Advertisement

The basic training involves surviving in a hostile environment. Troops are taught skills such as basic fieldcraft and medical care, as well as marksmanship and weapon handling.

The training has been adapted to reflect what is needed on the ground, namely trench warfare.

In March, Ukrainian crews completed training on Challenger 2 tanks in the UK and returned home to continue their fight against Russia’s invasion.