An oceanside walkway collapsed during a nighttime concert in the Spanish city of Vigo, injuring 313 people, five of them seriously, authorities have said.

Many young people were on the port’s wooden boardwalk when it gave way at around midnight on Sunday at the closing event of a three-day festival, officials in the north-western port city said.

The wooden boards cracked along a central section, about 40 metres long, and people slid down into the sea below, emergency services said. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic.