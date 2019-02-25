Villagers Near Salisbury Banned From Spring Cleaning Over Novichok Fears

Villagers near Salisbury have been warned not to go litter-picking amid fears they could come into contact with the deadly nerve agent Novichok.

Residents surrounding the Wiltshire city are still in a “don’t pick up” zone after the Russian attack on Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia, which left both fighting for their lives.

A further incident in Amesbury, Wiltshire, led to the death of Dawn Sturgess after she unknowingly sprayed the toxic contents from the discarded perfume bottle it was contained in.

Her partner, Charlie Rowley, had found the dumped bottle in the street and gifted it to her.

And almost a year after the initial attack, locals have been told they cannot carry out their annual spring clean ahead of the Best Kept Village contest.

Local councillor Richard Britton was told by Wiltshire Council to cancel the clean-ups on the advice of Public Health England, according to The Mirror.

Britton said: “The communities are frustrated by it. It is all good fun.

“The most important consideration for me was these events in villages do tend to be community events.

“My suggestion is if they wanted to do it it is up to them. It seems to me the risk is so small and I think everybody acknowledges that.”

Wiltshire council said: “The Public Health England guidance is if you don’t drop it, don’t pick it up.

“That still stands in Salisbury, Amesbury and the surrounding areas.

“Wiltshire Council is providing additional litter picks in the south of the county until such times as the guidance is reviewed.”