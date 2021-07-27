Viral 'Fairytale' Skateboarder Is Growing Up And Medaling At The Olympics

A Brazilian skateboarding sensation who went viral at the age of 7 while skating in fairy wings and a blue dress is back on the global stage but this time capturing more than just hearts: She’s taking home an Olympic medal. Rayssa Leal, at 13, has become one of the youngest athletes to win an Olympic medal after competing in the first women’s street skateboarding event in Tokyo on Sunday.

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Rayssa Leal of Brazil at Monday's awards ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics. The 13-year-old earned a silver medal in the women's street skateboarding event.

Her incredible silver medal moment ― shared with gold medalist Momiji Nishiya, also 13, and bronze winner Funa Nakayama, 16 ― came six years after a 14-second Vine video of her tumbling twice before successfully landing a heelflip off a set of stairs caught the attention of famed US skater Tony Hawk. “I don’t know anything about it but it’s awesome,” Hawk tweeted at the time while sharing the video of what he called a “fairytale heelflip.” In 2021, Leal is not only shredding handrails and crushing gender stereotypes in a male-dominated sport but is doing so alongside Hawk, who joined her at the skate park in Tokyo.

I don't know anything about this but it's awesome: a fairytale heelflip in Brazil by #RayssaLeal (via @oliverbarton) pic.twitter.com/uZgshHYMMT — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) September 8, 2015