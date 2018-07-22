Backlash After Virgin Media 'Wipes' Popular Channels Amid Business Dispute

Virgin Media marketing Virgin Media and network UKTV, which owns the Dave comedy channel among others, are engaged in a remarkable business dispute.

Virgin Media customers have been left outraged after UKTV channels including Dave and Gold were wiped from “around four million” boxes due to a business dispute.

Some viewers declared they were cancelling their subscriptions, while others threatened to abandon the digital cable TV provider if the popular channels were not restored.

Talks between the firms failed to solve an impasse over fees and 10 channels, including five which are free-to-air, disappeared from subscribers’ televisions at midnight on Saturday.

Bosses have taken to exchanging a remarkable war of words over the situation, with Virgin Media alleging UKTV was unable to provide on-demand programming of the kind “expected of a modern day broadcaster”.

UKTV hit back, saying it “just can’t accept” Virgin’s drastic price cuts.

Meanwhile viewers were also left unable to access UKTV on-demand services via their Virgin Media sets.

Customers vented their frustration on social media, as both companies sought to harness support online.