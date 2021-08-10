Who Is Virginia Giuffre, The Woman Suing Prince Andrew?

Shannon Stapleton via Reuters Virginia Giuffre.

Virginia Giuffre has filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew in New York, alleging he abused her 20 years ago. The Duke of York has repeatedly denied any event ever took place. Here’s what we know about her. Giuffre’s history with Epstein and Maxwell Giuffre – then known as Virginia Roberts – met Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, when she was working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. According to Giuffre, Maxwell offered her a job as a travelling masseuse to then-financier Jeffrey Epstein, and promised to train the teenage Giuffre as a massage therapist. Giuffre was then allegedly groomed by Epstein and Maxwell over the course of the next two and a half years, travelling with the pair as they darted between Epstein’s luxury estates. The duo reportedly instructed her to have sex with a number of high profile figures during this time, including Andrew. She only stopped travelling with Epstein and Maxwell when they sent her on a solo trip to Thailand in September 2002, to attend the International Training Massage School, Guiffre claimed. Maxwell supposedly instructed her to pick up a Thai girl for Epstein while she was there, but Guiffre alleges that she chose to cut off all contact from them while in Thailand once she met her future husband Robert Giuffre out there.

Miami Herald via Tribune News Service via Getty Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself at age 16

When did Giuffre go public with her Epstein claims? Giuffre lived in Australia with her husband for five years after allegedly leaving Epstein and Maxwell. She was contacted by the FBI in 2007, and filed a lawsuit as Jane Doe against Epstein and Maxwell in 2009 alleging sexual trafficking when she was a minor. She decided to make her abuse claims public in 2011 and openly discussed her claims against both Epstein and Andrew with the media. She also included a photograph of herself as a teenager, with Andrew’s arm around her and Maxwell smiling in the corner of the image. The photograph has become a major source of controversy, with Giuffre claiming it is proof they met while Andrew’s “friends” allege the photo is a fake. Andrew himself has also said he has no memory of the photograph. There is no evidence to suggest the photograph is not real.

PA A page, showing a picture of the Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell, from the legal action brought in the US by Jeffrey Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre against the Duke of York which says that it was "past the time for him to be held to account" for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.