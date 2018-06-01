Visa has gone down across Europe, with retailers unable to take payments.

People heading out as the weekend begins are being advised to take cash with them as supermarkets, restaurants, and bars across the UK and continent are affected.

Barclays and Bank of Ireland have said ATMs appear to still be working at present.

Users have taken to social media to complain, and it is understood the Bank of England is aware of the issue and is in touch with the company.