Visa has gone down across Europe, with retailers unable to take payments.
People heading out as the weekend begins are being advised to take cash with them as supermarkets, restaurants, and bars across the UK and continent are affected.
Barclays and Bank of Ireland have said ATMs appear to still be working at present.
Users have taken to social media to complain, and it is understood the Bank of England is aware of the issue and is in touch with the company.
A spokesperson for Visa said: “Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.
“This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.
“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”
The Visa network is relied upon worldwide to process payments.
In 2014 it processed 100 billion transactions with a total volume of just over £5 billion.
