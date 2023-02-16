EntertainmentVictoria Beckham stormzyKate Moss

Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham And Stormzy Among A-List Guests At Vivienne Westwood Memorial

The service was also attended by celebrities including Paloma Faith, Helena Bonham-Carter, Nick Cave and Jonathan Ross.
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Editor

Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham at Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial
Dave M Bennett/Getty

Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss were among the representatives from the fashion world who paid their respects at a memorial for Dame Vivienne Westwood.

A service was held in the iconic designer’s memory on Thursday afternoon at Southwark Cathedral, attended by friends, family and many prominent figures from entertainment and fashion industries.

Joining Victoria and Kate at the event were artist Tracey Emin, models Jo Wood and Lily Cole, designer Pam Hogg and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Stormzy
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Paloma Faith
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Helena Bonham-Carter
David M. Benett via Getty Images

Also in attendance were musicians Stormzy, Beth Ditto, Paloma Faith and Will Young, as well as actors Helena Bonham-Carter, Dame Vanessa Redgrave and Elle Fanning.

Jonathan Ross was later pictured arriving at the service, as were Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker and Sir Bob Geldof.

Joely Richardson and Vanessa Redgrave
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Jonathan Ross
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Vanessa Kingori and Edward Enninful
David M. Benett via Getty Images

Many of the celebrities in attendance paid tribute to Dame Vivienne by wearing her designs to the event.

Dame Vivienne died “peacefully and surrounded by her family” in December 2022, at the age of 81.

A statement shared released at the time said: “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life.

“Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

Pam Hogg
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Tracey Emin
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Susie and Nick Cave
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

The game-changing and iconic designer first made a name for herself in the 1970s with her unique approach to both fashion and the establishment, and she went on to become an influential and pivotal figure within the punk scene.

Over the decades, Vivienne became synonymous with her androgynous designs and signature slogan t-shirts, as well as her outspoken views on a number of political and social issues.

Vivienne Westwood pictured in 2005
ODD ANDERSEN via Getty Images

In 1992, Vivienne was awarded an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II for her contribution to the world of fashion. Over a decade later, in 2016, she received a damehood.

She is survived by her two sons, photographer Derek Westwood and Joseph Corré, the Agent Provocateur co-founder and activist.

Daniel Welsh - Entertainment Editor

