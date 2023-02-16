Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham at Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial Dave M Bennett/Getty

Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss were among the representatives from the fashion world who paid their respects at a memorial for Dame Vivienne Westwood.

A service was held in the iconic designer’s memory on Thursday afternoon at Southwark Cathedral, attended by friends, family and many prominent figures from entertainment and fashion industries.

Joining Victoria and Kate at the event were artist Tracey Emin, models Jo Wood and Lily Cole, designer Pam Hogg and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Stormzy David M. Benett via Getty Images

Paloma Faith Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Helena Bonham-Carter David M. Benett via Getty Images

Jonathan Ross was later pictured arriving at the service, as were Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker and Sir Bob Geldof.

Joely Richardson and Vanessa Redgrave David M. Benett via Getty Images

Jonathan Ross David M. Benett via Getty Images

Vanessa Kingori and Edward Enninful David M. Benett via Getty Images

Many of the celebrities in attendance paid tribute to Dame Vivienne by wearing her designs to the event.

A statement shared released at the time said: “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life.

“Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

Pam Hogg David M. Benett via Getty Images

Tracey Emin Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Susie and Nick Cave Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

The game-changing and iconic designer first made a name for herself in the 1970s with her unique approach to both fashion and the establishment, and she went on to become an influential and pivotal figure within the punk scene.

Over the decades, Vivienne became synonymous with her androgynous designs and signature slogan t-shirts, as well as her outspoken views on a number of political and social issues.

Vivienne Westwood pictured in 2005 ODD ANDERSEN via Getty Images

In 1992, Vivienne was awarded an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II for her contribution to the world of fashion. Over a decade later, in 2016, she received a damehood.

