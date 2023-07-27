Putin Left Red-Faced As Few African Leaders Turn Up To His Russia Summit

Putin giving a speech during the second Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg. PAVEL BEDNYAKOV via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin’s attempt to boost Russia’s influence in Africa met a stumbling block today after few leaders from the continent turned up to his St Petersburg conference.

The Russian president first hosted a Russia-Africa summit back in 2019 and 43 African leaders turned up – but this time, only 17 leaders are attending.

In contrast, back in December, US President Joe Biden welcomed 49 leaders from Africa to his own, US-Africa leaders summit.

Putin had been hoping to bolster support from the continent following his invasion of Ukraine last year, which saw the West cut ties with the Kremlin and impose heavy sanctions against it.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s press secretary, blamed the poor turnout at the two-day summit on the West on Wednesday, telling the media: “This is absolutely blatant, brazen interference by the United States, France and other states through their diplomatic missions in African countries and their attempts to put pressure on the leadership of these countries in order to prevent their active participation in the forum.”

According to the BBC’s Russia editor Steve Rosenberg, Russian newspapers this morning noted the lacklustre turnout, with one speculating “if the novelty has worn off”, while also suggesting the war in Ukraine influenced leaders’ on the decision whether to attend.

As the Russia-Africa summit opens, one Russian paper notes that at the 2019 summit “43 [African] leaders came, compared to 17 now. It seems the novelty has worn off.” Another: “Western countries led by the US put enormous pressure on African leaders not to come.” #ReadingRussia pic.twitter.com/Q1u4M28Sdg — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) July 27, 2023

However, others blamed Russia’s recent withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative for the low number of attendees at the summit.

This deal, set up in July 2022 by the UN and Turkey, saw Russia agree to lift its wartime blockade on Ukraine so it could export some food products.

As one of the world’s major supplies of grain, this was an essential trade move which stopped food prices spiralling completely out of control and boosted supplies in a whole host of countries, but particularly in Africa.

But, by letting the deal expire earlier this month after claiming the deal did not serve its own interests, Russia has caused major upset.

The head of Kenya’s foreign affairs ministry, Korir Sing’Oei, said last week: “The decision by Russia to exit the Black Sea grain initiative is a stab in the back at global food security prices and disproportionately impacts countries in the Horn of Africa already impacted by drought.”

Since pulling out of the deal Russia has been targeting grain infrastructure at Ukrainian port cities, to try and stop the beleaguered country from exporting anything away from the Black Sea.

Putin did also vow to increase trade with Africa to £31 billion in 2019, but that promise is still yet to materialise, and nations like China are investing much more in the continent.

The Russian president has used the summit to promise he will send free Russian grain to the continent within months despite the Western sanctions, claiming the country is expecting a record harvest soon.

Meanwhile, some African leaders – like South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa – want peace between Ukraine and Russia. However, Putin rejected a peace plan floated by Ramaphosa just last month.

Russia’s influence in Africa also depends on its Wagner fighters, mercenaries who have aided various groups across the continent.