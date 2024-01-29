Vladimir Putin Rants About 'Weirdos' Who 'Show Their Backsides'

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed people who "show their backsides" over on Friday. Contributor via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin went on a rather bizarre rant on Friday, this time lamenting “weirdos” who supposedly “show their backsides”.

According to a translation from the Kyiv Post and AFP news agency, the Russian president was – in a round-about way – suggesting army veterans should lead Russia in the future.

At a televised government meeting, Putin piled praise on the students who “interrupted their studies” to fight on the frontline in his war against Ukraine.

Putin continued: “These are the people who should form the elite of the country in the future, not those who expose their genitals or show their backsides.

“Well, we need them, too – weirdos.

“They’re allowed in, too.”

Referring to veterans of the Ukraine war, Putin added: “But the real elite of the country should be formed from these people.”

His comments against backsides may have been inspired by the lavish, naked-themed celebrity party held in a Moscow nightclub in December, which made international news.

It was lambasted by conservative figures in Russia, including the Kremlin.

Many critics pointed out that a war – or a special military operation, as Putin likes to call it – is still going on in Ukraine, and claimed that such a party offended Russia’s “family values”.

Several party-goers ended up issuing public apologies after the backlash.

A spokesperson for the Russian ministry of foreign affairs even said the event “stained” those who took part, according to Ura.ru news outlet.

The Kremlin has cracked down on liberal ideals ever since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, while blaming the West for encouraging people to move away from the idea of a traditional family unit.

The Kremlin announced a legal ban on so-called LGBTQ “propaganda” in 2022, and in November, Russia’s Supreme Court decided the LBGT movement should be designated as extremists.

Putin also called on women to start having eight or more children to “preserve” old traditions last year.

Despite criticising “weirdos”, Putin has been calling for more volunteers to sign up to the armed forces in Russia.

Moscow is thought to have faced very high number of casualties since invading Ukraine.