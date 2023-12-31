Voters In Rishi Sunak's Own Seat Would Prefer Keir Starmer As Prime Minister

Keir Starmer is the top choice to be prime minister in more than half the UK's constituencies. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Voters in Rishi Sunak’s own seat think Keir Starmer would make a better prime minister, according to to a new poll.

The Focaldata survey for the Best for Britain group found that the Labour leader is top choice to be PM in 390 of the country’s 650 constituencies.

They include Sunak’s seat in Richmond, north Yorkshire.

By contrast, only four seats - Braintree, Castle Point, Clacton and North Bedfordshire - put the PM top.

However, ‘Don’t Know’ came top in 238 seats, suggesting millions of voters have yet to make up their minds who to vote for at the general election.

The poll also showed that 61% of voters want a general election by next June - with one in three demanding one as soon as possible.

Only 17% want to wait until next autumn, widely thought to be the most likely date.

The prime minister confirmed earlier this month that the general election will definitely take place in 2024.

However, it is still unclear whether the PM will opt to go to the country in the spring or wait until the autumn.

The latest the election can possibly be is January, 2025 - an option supported by just 9% of the public.

The poll also showed that three-quarters of Brits believe that Brexit has increased the cost of their weekly shop, while nearly two-thirds think it has stunted the UK’s economic growth.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, said: “The message in our polling from voters is clear - they want an election, they think Brexit has hurt them in their pockets, and they’re prepared to vote tactically for change.

“Labour may be on course for a victory, but under our broken electoral system nothing can be taken for granted.

