Six Classrooms' Worth Of Youngsters Put On Child Protection Plans Every Day

Six classrooms’ worth of young people are being placed on child protection plans every day, shocking new town hall figures show.

The number of vulnerable youngsters on so-called CPPs - put in place by social services to protect them from harm - has doubled in the last decade, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

The organisation, which represents councils across the country, warned Theresa May the spike in demand has seen local government services “pushed to the brink”.

Dr Ruth Allen, chief executive of the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) warned of a “generational trauma” for children and called for a meeting with the government.

Roy Perry, vice chairman of the LGA’s children and young people board, meanwhile, said the pressure on children’s departments was “no longer sustainable”.

He added: “Last week’s care crisis review highlighted the significant pressure on the care system, with the number of applications to take children into care more than doubling over a decade.

“But these new figures demonstrate that the pressure on children’s services goes much deeper, with high risk cases being managed outside of the care system also increasing at an alarming rate.

“Children’s services are being pushed to the brink, and face a funding gap of almost £2 billion by 2020 just to maintain current service levels.”