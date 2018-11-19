The More Mentally Unwell You Are, The Longer You Wait For Care, Report Reveals

People with severe mental illnesses are waiting an average of 14 weeks for an assessment on the NHS and a further 19 weeks for treatment, according to a damning report – far longer than those with mild depression and anxiety disorders. Rethink Mental Illness said one in 10 people with lifelong, severe and complex conditions like schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder are waiting longer than six months to be assessed and another six months to begin treatment. In comparison, data for the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) programme, a service designed for people with mild or moderate depression and anxiety disorders, suggests 89 per cent of people are seen within six weeks from referral, which includes assessment and treatment starting.

SolStock via Getty Images

Rethink’s survey of 1,602 people with, or caring for someone with, a mental illness found more than half (56 per cent) didn’t receive treatment in the appropriate time, while 51 per cent said they didn’t access treatment for long enough. Of those surveyed, 20 people said they had thought about suicide following inadequate treatment. Anne*, a carer who took part in the survey, said she answered on behalf of her husband who tragically died by suicide six weeks ago. “There was inadequate support and too long a wait for crucial therapy,” she said. “He was originally under the home treatment team after a suicide attempt, then transferred to the mental health team after a few weeks. “The level of care and support under this service was appalling, despite my husband constantly expressing suicidal thoughts. I truly believe that, if he had received talking therapy sooner, he would still be here.”