I Danced With A Bunch Of Strangers On Zoom. You Should Try It

Dance, like any form of exercise, activates feel-good hormones like serotonin, she adds. But while she hopes the sessions can be a mood booster, she is suspicious of any ‘wellness’ exercises grounded in toxic positivity, and invites people to join with their cameras off, if they prefer.

There’s also the option to skip the group call entirely and receive the playlist via email – if dancing alone feels more manageable. “It’s not about always making yourself feel good and ignoring the bad things,” says Colvin. “It’s just about no matter what, trying to find a small moment in joy.”

The Zoom calls are an extension of Colvin’s regular business, Nobody’s Watching, which runs silent discos and other events in London for amateur dancers.

Colvin isn’t a trained dance teacher – just someone who loves a good boogy. She has dyspraxia, and launched her company after struggling to find a class where she fit in. “I always felt really rubbish because I just couldn’t pick up the steps and felt like the awkward person at the back tripping over their own ankles.”