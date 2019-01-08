A 14-year-old boy has died after he was found with stab injuries in north London.
The Metropolitan Police said the incident took place on Bickley Road in Waltham Forest, shortly before 6.30pm on Tuesday.
Paramedics battled for around half an hour to save the boy but he was pronounced dead at around 7.10pm.
It said: “Police were called out to Bickley Road, Waltham Forest, shortly before 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 8 to reports of a road traffic collision.
“Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended.
“A 14-year-old boy was found with stab injuries. It was established that there had not been a road traffic collision.
“Despite efforts of paramedics, he was declared dead at 7.09pm. Next of kin have been informed.
“A crime scene is in place. The Homicide and Major Crime team has been informed.
“There has been no arrest. Enquiries continue.”
