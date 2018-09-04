‘Wanderlust’ has already been labelled the naughtiest drama to ever grace the BBC, but as well as the sex (and there’s lots of sex), there are plenty of other reasons to tune into the Beeb’s co-production with Netflix. Described as “a searingly insightful and funny exploration of relationships”, the six-parter stars A-list star Toni Collette as Joy, a counsellor who tries to resuscitate her relationship with her schoolteacher husband Alan (Steven Mackintosh) after a cycling accident, leading them both to consider an open marriage. It’s sharply written by playwright Nick Payne, very funny and did we mention it’s pretty raunchy? Here’s a few more reasons why ‘Wanderlust’ is about to become your new favourite drama.. 1. Toni Collette

It’s not often you get a proper Hollywood star signing up for a TV series, but the BBC bagged themselves just that when the ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ star got involved in the project. The fact that it’s the actual, real Toni Collette on screen makes the drama all the more watchable, without actually distracting from the unfolding story. The Aussie star has revealed that after watching the six-parter, her husband told her it was “the best thing you’ve ever done”. High praise indeed. 2. But it’s not all about Toni…

‘Wanderlust’ also boasts a fantastic supporting cast including Zawe Ashton (‘Fresh Meat’), William Ash (‘Waterloo Road’, ‘The Loch’), Sophie Okonedo (‘Hotel Rwanda’, ‘Oliver Twist’) and Paul Kay (‘Doctor Who’, ‘Humans’). 3. It’s raunchy

The head of BBC drama, Piers Wenger, recently admitted he was “terrified” about the potential response to the amount of sex on screen, admitting: “We’ve never seen anything like it on BBC One.” With a sex scene and two masturbation scenes in the first six minutes (and more that follows), we’d have to agree. 4. Like really raunchy

Toni has admitted she’s proud to be starring in such a sex-filled drama, especially one particular honour. “Someone told me I was the first woman to have an orgasm on the BBC… and I’m happy to take the accolade,” she said. 5. Most people will relate to the questions being asked

Nick Payne’s drama sees therapist Joy assessing her relationship and sex life with husband, Alan and forces her - and her husband and clients - to consider whether monogamy really is all it’s supposedly cracked up to be. “It’s so honest and real, it’ll be a conversation starter,” Toni told the Telegraph. “I think everybody goes through the same stuff. When people get married they’re very idealistic, but it’s hard to know how people are going to grow and change. And if you don’t make an effort to [do that] together, you don’t know what’ll happen.” 6. According to one of the directors, you’ll be “challenged”

Luke Snellin, one of the drama’s directors, said: “The most interesting part of it is it being on BBC One. The audience that BBC One brings is the perfect audience to be challenged.” 7. Not everyone is going to love it

As well as all of the sex, it’s also pretty sweary (so just like real life then). That said, the Beeb is said to be braced for a swathe of complaints. Before the first episode had even aired, a spokesman for campaign group Mediawatch-UK said: “We fear Wanderlust is nothing more than soft porn dressed up as a mid-life crisis.” Brace yourselves Ofcom. 8. It introduces us to the term ‘Harry Plopper’

Has anyone ever used the term ‘Harry Plopper’ to describe going for a poo before? No. Will anyone use it from now on? Let’s hope not. 9. The swimming pool scene

