Around 100 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in east London with billowing clouds of smoke seen for miles around.

London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines had been sent to tackle a grass fire on Wanstead Flats in the Stratford area of the capital.

Images posted on social media show big orange flames and thick plumes of grey smoke.

Cann Hall Police tweeted: “Very large fire on the tinder-dry #WansteadFlats. Very heavy smoke will affect roads in the area. Whether on foot or driving please avoid the area for the time being.”