Around 100 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in east London with billowing clouds of smoke seen for miles around.
London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines had been sent to tackle a grass fire on Wanstead Flats in the Stratford area of the capital.
Images posted on social media show big orange flames and thick plumes of grey smoke.
Cann Hall Police tweeted: “Very large fire on the tinder-dry #WansteadFlats. Very heavy smoke will affect roads in the area. Whether on foot or driving please avoid the area for the time being.”
London Fire Brigade said: “Over 100 firefighters are currently tackling a grass fire in Wanstead flats, Wanstead.
“The fire is causing a lot of smoke which is drifting across the road and so there are road closures in place, avoid the area if possible. Wanstead flats is a large area of grass land, not housing. 15 fire engines are currently at the scene.
“The Brigade was called at 4.05pm and our control officers have received over 110 calls about the fire which is very visible.”