Want Crease-Free Clothes Without An Iron? Use A Handful Of Ice Cubes – Yes, Really

glamstock / Imazins via Getty Images

Ironing is one of the worst five minute household jobs one ever has to do. It is easily on top of the list of things I tend to put off doing the most.

But what if we told you that you can make your clothes crease free without even having to iron them?

Because according to this viral hack from MommyLifeSquad on TikTok, if you simply throw some ice cubes into your drier when you are drying your clothes, they will come out crease free.

And best of all, this hack has got the approval of cleaning experts because JustHire’s cleaning expert Spencer Murphy attests to the fact that it works.

“Placing a handful of ice cubes into a tumble dryer produces steam that in turn steams out the creases in the clothes,” explains Murphy.

@mommylifesquad This simple hack will save you a lot of time. No more ironing your clothes just thrown a few ice cubes into the dryer at the last 10 minutes of the dryer cycle #laundrytok #wrinkleshirt #ironingclothes ♬ original sound - Mommy Life Squad

Here are some more TikTok cleaning hacks that are expert approved.

Carolina Mccauley’s hack of creating DIY disinfectant wipes also receives Murphy’s stamp of approval.

The hack basically details how if you put two cups of water, half a cup of vinegar and half a cup of rubbing alcohol with some essential oils in a jar and leave your cleaning clothes in the jar to soak it in, it can make for some amazing disinfectant wipes.

Another hack that actually works is using a dishwasher tablet for cleaning your washing machine trick by TanyaHomeInspo.

“Using a dishwasher tablet in its drum on either a short or cleaning cycle is a great way to remove any stagnant water from the drum, decreasing the chances of odours [in the washing machine],” says Murphy.

Naturally, there are also some hacks that you’ve probably seen go viral on TikTok that you’re better off avoiding.

The hack of overloading your toilet bowl by pouring various colours of toilet cleaner, disinfectant, and bleach by Sparkling With Demi to make it look like a rainbow might be aesthetically pleasing, but it doesn’t work.

“As a standalone cleaning method, it’s wasteful and could prove dangerous due to the number of fumes that are produced and inevitably inhaled. Additionally, often the cleaning products that are used together shouldn’t be combined. Doing so can potentially strip away the enamel of the toilet basin,” says Murphy.

Instead, you should use a combination of vinegar and baking soda in a bowl and let it sit for five minutes. When it starts to foam, scrub it all around your toilet bowl to remove the nastiest of stains. It won’t look like a rainbow, but it’ll get the job done.

Another hack that is a no-go is Cleanwithabbi’s bin hack where they suggest using the gel used to keep the inside of a toilet bowl fresh on the inside of a bin lid.

However, this hack doesn’t work on bins because on toilets, these gels regularly flush away, whereas they remain stuck on bin lids due to lack of flushing. After a point, they’ll become ‘gunky’ and difficult to remove from the bin lids.

Instead of doing all of this, using a few drops of essential oils on a cotton ball and placing it under the lid will work just fine.