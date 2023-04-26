Want Your Child To Be A Big Earner? Apparently You Should Name Them This

RyanJLane via Getty Images

There are lots of things to consider when choosing a baby name – whether it’ll stand the test of time, how it sounds with your surname and, of course, whether it has any unfortunate connotations.

And now you might have something else to consider: earning potential.

That’s right. A *very serious* analysis of names on LinkedIn has unearthed those with the highest expected salary – as well as which monikers are linked to specific career paths.

The research found the top boys’ names with earning potential were Mateo, James and Oliver, while the top girls’ names were Evelyn, Emma and Amelia.

Furniture suppliers Furniture At Work said it used the name value tool to work this out, using the most popular boy and girl names in the UK.

It also used LinkedIn data to determine the most common career for people with the most popular names in the UK.



They found people with the name Liam are more likely to end up working in the construction industry, while the most common career choice for people called Olivia is a job in advertising.

Those with the name Mateo are most likely to grow up to work in technology, information and media, and people named Levi are likely to have careers in retail, according to the analysis.

Meanwhile jobs in TV, film and music are the most common careers for boys named Noah, Oliver, Elijah, Lucas and Asher.

Workers called Emma – one of the most popular girls’ names – are also likely to bag a job in advertising, alongside Olivia, Ava, Sophie and Mia.

The most common jobs for girls named Isabella are in the health and fitness industry. While people named Amelia and Luna are expected to have careers in hospitality, and those named Charlotte and Evelyn are most likely to go on to work in hospitals and health care.

With baby name trends changing like the wind – and a fair few decades before any babies born now are entering the world of work – you can probably take this analysis with a pinch of salt.

