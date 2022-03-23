Many of us have watched the horror unfolding in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion.
Like us, Abigal Horne, 35, a writer and mum-of-three from Stoke, was left in disbelief, feeling helpless as the war broke out.
As an established author, Horne decided to use her writing chops to pen a poem. She posted ‘War Teddies’ on her Facebook page and soon saw it was being shared by thousands more around the world.
The poem has since been translated into Ukrainian and is being sent with teddies donated to children fleeing the war zone through Bears For Ukraine.
The first shipment of teddy bears arrived at the Ukrainian border with Poland on Saturday March 19. We spoke to Horne to find out more about her poem.
She tells HuffPost UK how putting pen to paper was a process of catharsis.
“One day I was sitting with my daughter watching the news unfold, and I couldn’t help but notice, that in the images of the children being shown, many were holding bears or soft toys and my heart ached,” she says.
“My daughter Polly was holding her precious bear and I honestly just asked myself, as a parent, what would I say to my own child? I knew I would have to make it an adventure.”
It’s the kind of storytelling that families do together, Horne says. “This poem is for those little people and their parents, it’s written in the words of their bears, letting them know they have a friend and companion alongside them, to hold tightly onto.”
Catherine Heaton from Bears for Ukraine said: “Nationally, people can take teddy bears to any Polish centre – they are in most big cities ... we have sent 1500 teddies so far via my local Polish Centre via Wojciech Ploszaj who is a local County Councillor and is coordinating a lot of the aid effort.”
Ultimately, Horne’s hope is that “every little person crossing a border, sleeping in an underground shelter and trying to survive this war, will either be holding and hugging their special teddies or will soon receive a donated teddy very soon.”
She is surprised her little poem has travelled so far already and would like it to reach families in the UK, too.
“This poem will not hopefully bring comfort to Ukrainian children receiving a teddy bear, but can also be read by parents across the world to their own children, to help them understand and digest what is happening in the world and what they are seeing on the news,” she says.
For more on where and how you can donate your teddy bears, visit the Bears for Ukraine Facebook page.
War Teddies by Abigail Horne
We’re going on an adventure today,
So wrap up warm; let’s not delay.
I’ve heard it may be cold outside,
But it won’t be long ’til we’re back inside.
We’re going on an adventure today,
So let’s pretend it’s a holiday.
Sleeping on your blow-up bed,
I’ll be with you, your best friend, Ted.
We’re going on an adventure today,
I promise we’ll get a chance to play.
Other children will be there too,
They have their bears, and I have you.
We’re going on an adventure today,
But for how long, no one can say.
If you hear loud voices or a bang,
Just remember, I’ve got your hand.
We’re going on an adventure today,
We may be travelling far away.
I promise I’ll keep you safe and snug,
Just squeeze me tight if you need a hug.
We’re going on an adventure today,
Let’s not spilt up along the way.
Thankfully we can stay with mum,
And soon enough, ada will come.
We’re going on an adventure today,
And everything’s going to be ok.
From the day you ripped away my tag,
I became your friend, through good and bad.
We’re going on an adventure today,
It’s time to go now; we cannot stay.
And one day you’ll say that you were there,
In the heart of Ukraine, with me, your teddy bear.