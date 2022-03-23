War Teddies by Abigail Horne

We’re going on an adventure today,

So wrap up warm; let’s not delay.

I’ve heard it may be cold outside,

But it won’t be long ’til we’re back inside.

We’re going on an adventure today,

So let’s pretend it’s a holiday.

Sleeping on your blow-up bed,

I’ll be with you, your best friend, Ted.

We’re going on an adventure today,

I promise we’ll get a chance to play.

Other children will be there too,

They have their bears, and I have you.

We’re going on an adventure today,

But for how long, no one can say.

If you hear loud voices or a bang,

Just remember, I’ve got your hand.

We’re going on an adventure today,

We may be travelling far away.

I promise I’ll keep you safe and snug,

Just squeeze me tight if you need a hug.

We’re going on an adventure today,

Let’s not spilt up along the way.

Thankfully we can stay with mum,

And soon enough, ada will come.

We’re going on an adventure today,

And everything’s going to be ok.

From the day you ripped away my tag,

I became your friend, through good and bad.

We’re going on an adventure today,

It’s time to go now; we cannot stay.

And one day you’ll say that you were there,

In the heart of Ukraine, with me, your teddy bear.