Washington state has approved retailers offering “joints for jabs,” enabling them to give out free marijuana to encourage people to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

In an announcement from the state’s liquor and cannabis board, state-licensed cannabis retailers were permitted to offer customers who are at least 21 years old one pre-rolled joint when they get vaccinated at an in-store vaccination clinic. The temporary allowance will go through July 12.

Washington is the latest of several states to get creative in motivating its residents to get vaccinated: California is doing a vaccine lottery, including giving away $1.5 million to 10 vaccinated residents, and New Jersey is backing breweries offering free beer to those who are vaccinated, among other initiatives.