Frederic Cerez / EyeEm via Getty Images Wasp nests could soon become untreatable as supplies of a leading chemical run low.

Wasps could soon be allowed to swarm unchallenged as supplies of a leading nest killer run perilously low due to unprecedented demand.

German chemical giant Bayer confirmed supplies of Ficam D – a powdered insecticide used by professional pest controllers to treat an estimated 95% of wasp nests in Britain – have run out.

The company told HuffPost UK that “unprecedented... never-before-seen demand” led to the shortage as wasps enjoy a “bumper year” following months of hot weather.

Bob Guy, of Pest Control Direct, said his firm had received a month’s worth of Ficam D orders in a single day this week, in what he described as “an exceptional year for wasps.”

Supplies of Ficam D, which enables treatment without agitating nests, are only expected to be replenished in the UK by the end of September.

Experts warned that the situation could lead to nests growing to the size of beach balls as the insects become increasingly desperate to sustain themselves.

Natalie Bungay, of the British Pest Controller’s Association (BCPA), said that wasps were ready to “attack” those who go near them while nests balloon to as large as 30cm in diameter.

“Nests can get as large as 5,000 workers and can become the size of a beach ball,” Bungay, the association’s technical officer, said. “I’m predicting we are going to see some very large nests this year.”

“Stings are the main nuisance from nests. We know stings can cause anaphylactic shock in some people – one sting can kill you,” Bungay added.

“It is also the case that the more people are stung the more sensitive they can become.”