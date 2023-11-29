Watch Bradley Cooper Unrecognisably Transform His Voice In 2 Seconds Flat

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Bradley Cooper apparently doesn’t need any help getting into raccoon mode.

The Oscar nominee whipped out his impressive voice acting skills in an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” that aired this week.

Stern said he found it hard to believe that Cooper’s voice wasn’t being digitally altered for the voice of Rocket, the snarky-but-lovable raccoon character in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

Advertisement

“I am 100% convinced that they deepen your voice somehow,” Stern said.

Cooper immediately responded with a couple of phrases in Rocket’s voice.

“I can’t wrap my head around the fact that that’s you,” said Stern.

“Unless they’re lying to me,” Cooper said, “they’ve not augmented it at all.” He said he doesn’t do any prep for the voice: “I just go in there and start.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was released in May, nearly a decade after the first film’s release in 2014. The movies follow the stories of a motley crew of space adventurers including the gun-toting, bounty-hunting raccoon, who emerges as a protagonist in the third film.