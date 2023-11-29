Timothée Chalamet in Wonka Warner Bros

Wonka has been met with positive early reactions from critics who got a first-look at Timothée Chalamet in action as the famed chocolatier.

The new movie – directed by Paddington filmmaker Paul King – follows a young Willy Wonka as he starts out selling chocolate in a small shop before opening his world-famous factory.

Timothée’s performance has already been praised as “infinitely charming”, while the film itself has been hailed as an “instant holiday classic” by critics.

Others have insisted the musical is a “loving tribute” to the 1971 film Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, which starred Gene Wilder in the title role.

And while the film has received largely glowing reviews at this early stage, some critics have taken issue with some of the weaker plot points, while others have voiced their disdain over the inclusion of repeated “fat jokes”.

Check out a selection of the early reactions below:

If I’m being honest: I wasn’t expecting much when I walked into #Wonka.



But I fell in love with a charming, heartfelt and pretty spectacular musical that is a loving tribute to everything we love about the ‘71 original.



Chalamet is unbelievably fun and charismatic as Wonka. pic.twitter.com/Ywuej5Wg5Y — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) November 29, 2023

Timothée Chalamet is reason alone to see #WonkaMovie. He’s infinitely charming & a blast to watch.



The movie around him isn’t as good but it’s enjoyable. The story & tone fight against each other leaving it a bit muddled. And yet it's filled with joy & the songs are delightful. pic.twitter.com/s1zlqtzIgv — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 28, 2023

#Wonka cements Timothee Chalamet as one of the greatest up and coming actors. He's magnetic, delightful & beautifully walks the line between naivete & cleverness. The film is filled with charm, joy & hope. It's a perfect holiday film. It definitely has the rewatchability factor😍 pic.twitter.com/lldKjVOphm — Rosa Parra (@rosasreviews) November 28, 2023

I surprisingly, mostly, enjoyed WONKA. Timothée Chalamet is a really gifted comedic actor, smartly leveraging his star persona for laughs. The staging is good and there’s lots of heart and whimsy. I did not however like the barrage of fat jokes. Poor form in a delightful film. pic.twitter.com/rtqrATudfc — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) November 28, 2023

#WonkaMovie is unabashedly silly, and a perfectly charming family film. Wonka’s world is brilliantly designed, capturing the wonder of his early years.



Embracing a quirky, heartwarming tone, Wonka is funny and sweet enough to overcome any minor bumps in the road. pic.twitter.com/WPCxA2r1A9 — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is a super charming delight powered by an exceptional & pitch-perfect performance from Timothée Chalamet. It can get quite silly and there’s a few plot points that are a tad on the thin side, but that couldn’t stop such an impossibly sweet film with a hefty & very… pic.twitter.com/1SLMmRPSGY — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 28, 2023

#wonka is an instant holiday classic & a truly magical time at the movies 🥰 paul king’s whimsical style works as well here as it did in paddington, every musical number enchants, & the entire ensemble takes turns stealing the show, led by an endlessly charming timothée chalamet. pic.twitter.com/O887KYp4CY — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) November 28, 2023

Wonka has 9 songs it's a musical everyone who said it wasn't owes me 10 penny chews — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) November 28, 2023

Unfortunately 7/9 of the songs are bad and I could have done without the repeated fat jokes but otherwise Wonka is a fun time!! Very silly but earnest! I liked it! — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) November 28, 2023

Really enjoyed Wonka, a large, lavish musical production of great wit, terrific visual splendour and many delightfully villainous supporting characters. As for Timothée Chalamet, he’s a suitably oddball chocolatier and a fitting new Willy. Fun times. pic.twitter.com/eyVVvvRAFE — Lou Thomas (@London_Lou) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is one of the year's best films. It's funny and quirky and builds on the lore of the original with outstanding performances. And of course Timothée Chalamet is marvelous. His rendition of "Pure Imagination" is sweetly simple and unique. I can't wait to watch it again. pic.twitter.com/YFA6PAb4bL — W. Andrew Powell (@wanderpow) November 29, 2023

#Wonka is a delicious confection, at times salty, at times sweet, but always visually dazzling and emotionally rich. Paul King once again proves that he is one of our most exciting filmmakers, creating a world unafraid to go to the dark, strange places that Roald Dahl would. 🍫 pic.twitter.com/KaCRXiGTj4 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 28, 2023

Never doubt Paul King. #Wonka is a quirky and colorful musical featuring more than a few moments that will have fans smiling from ear to ear. It lives in a world all its own, but there are plenty of heartfelt nods… A bit too silly at times but SO much fun and full of life. pic.twitter.com/4a8O2Vhueu — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) November 29, 2023

#Wonka is a confectionery delight destined to bring good cheer and happiness this holiday season. Paul King has made his third PADDINGTON movie in a way, but the marmalade-loving bear has been replaced by a chocolate-obsessed Timothée Chalamet complete with musical earworms. pic.twitter.com/eT6Xwv2Yrc — Eric Marchen (@EM6211) November 28, 2023

Ooh I guess we can talk about #Wonka now! It's DELICIOUS - Timmy's all in, total charm and glee and goofball music man razzmatazz magic, and Paul King delivers yet again. SUCH FUN pic.twitter.com/mXtFOUwPbM — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) November 29, 2023

While Paul King's #Wonka doesn't quite reach the charming and beguiling heights of the Paddington movies, it is still a delightfully sweet treat. Timothée Chalamet's titular dandy is endearing and fun while Hugh Grant's Oompa-Loompa steals every scene he is in. #WonkaMovie pic.twitter.com/SRMSFcJ0Gy — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) November 28, 2023

Speaking about his portrayal ahead of Tuesday’s (28 November) world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Oscar nominee said he was concerned about the potential to “mess up” his portrayal of the beloved character.

“People are very protective over the characters they love, particularly Willy Wonka,” he told BBC News. “They don’t want to see people mess it up.”

The actor’s portrayal follows Johnny Depp’s turn as Wonka in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, based on the classic Roald Dahl book of the same name.