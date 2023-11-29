Wonka has been met with positive early reactions from critics who got a first-look at Timothée Chalamet in action as the famed chocolatier.
The new movie – directed by Paddington filmmaker Paul King – follows a young Willy Wonka as he starts out selling chocolate in a small shop before opening his world-famous factory.
Alongside Timothée, the musical origin story features an all-star cast including Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Matt Lucas and more.
Timothée’s performance has already been praised as “infinitely charming”, while the film itself has been hailed as an “instant holiday classic” by critics.
Others have insisted the musical is a “loving tribute” to the 1971 film Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, which starred Gene Wilder in the title role.
And while the film has received largely glowing reviews at this early stage, some critics have taken issue with some of the weaker plot points, while others have voiced their disdain over the inclusion of repeated “fat jokes”.
Check out a selection of the early reactions below:
Speaking about his portrayal ahead of Tuesday’s (28 November) world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Oscar nominee said he was concerned about the potential to “mess up” his portrayal of the beloved character.
“People are very protective over the characters they love, particularly Willy Wonka,” he told BBC News. “They don’t want to see people mess it up.”
The actor’s portrayal follows Johnny Depp’s turn as Wonka in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, based on the classic Roald Dahl book of the same name.
Wonka arrives in cinemas on Friday 8 December.