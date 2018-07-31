Water companies have said that they will be taking extra measures to fix leaks this summer as the hosepipe ban is set to go ahead this weekend despite the recent heavy rain.

Many companies have doubled the number of teams seeking out and fixing leaks, Water UK said, adding that teams will be working with customers to help identify leaks quickly so that they can be fixed as soon as possible.

It comes just days ahead of the hosepipe ban coming into force after the weeks-long heatwave depleted reservoir levels in the UK.

As much of the country struggled with scorching temperatures, water company chief executives were summoned to a meeting with Environment Secretary Michael Gove to explain why they have not met leakage targets.

Gove said customers expect a “reliable and resilient water supply” despite the weather.

Companies are using drones, satellite technology and underground listening equipment to spot less obvious leaks in the system, such as in the countryside where they might go unnoticed and reported.

Non-urgent works are being rescheduled in order to divert manpower towards repairing leaks, Water UK said.