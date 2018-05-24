Is Your Sun Cream Fully Water Resistant? New Report Suggests It Might Not Be

Popular water resistant sun creams might not be offering the protection you expect, according to a new report by Which?. The consumer watchdog tested water resistance claims made by two popular sunscreens - one own-brand and one well-known international product - and found the sun protection factor (SPF) dropped by up to 59% after forty minutes in salt water. Water resistance claims are made on the majority of sun protection products, yet these findings “expose serious flaws in the current testing regime”.

Melpomenem via Getty Images Is your sun cream water resistant?

The current testing process involves one volunteer to be immersed in a bath of tap water, which circulates to simulate “moderate activity”. Manufacturers can claim a product is water resistant if the SPF drops by up to 50% after two 20-minute periods of immersion. Other countries including Australia and the United States have stricter requirements where the SPF on the label must be the SPF it provides after immersion in tap water for designated periods of time. Which? carried out more rigorous tests in salt water, chlorinated water and fast-moving water - conditions that more closely resemble those encountered on holiday - and found that the well-known international product’s SPF dropped by 59% after 40 minutes of immersion in salt water and in moving water. The popular own-branded product’s SPF dropped by 34% in both salt water and chlorinated water. But in reality, sun protection is likely to drop even further, as factors like reflection (from water), heat, light, sweat, towelling and rubbing all reduce the protection of sunscreens.

