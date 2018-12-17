'We Are Buying Them Coats': Teachers Share 'Dickensian' Instances Of Child Poverty

DONGSEON_KIM via Getty Images

Teachers are witnessing “Dickensian” child poverty in schools that is steadily getting worse, a survey has found. Almost two thirds (63%) say more families cannot afford winter clothes for their children and around half (46%) say holiday hunger is a bigger problem than it was just three years ago. The survey of 1,026 teachers in English schools by the National Education Union underlines the devastating impact of child poverty amid the rollout of Universal Credit and as winter closes in. As part of the survey, educators painted a devastating picture of Britain in 2018, with a series of anonymous quotes:

Mute students, going cold, making excuses, feeling ashamed. Teacher 1

We give free school dinners to children who don’t qualify for FSM [free school meals] because their parents work but have contacted us to say they have no money that day Teacher 2

I found out last week that a third of my class sleep in their uniforms as they don’t have pyjamas. Teacher 3

We are buying them coats on a scale never seen before. Teacher 4

One student wore his trousers backwards as he didn’t want anyone to know he had holes in the knees. Teacher 5

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, blamed high rents, in-work poverty and welfare reforms for the report’s findings. According to the poll, in comparison to three years ago: 46% of teachers believe holiday hunger is worse

63% see more families unable to afford adequate winter clothes or shoes

46% witness families struggling with housing, including poor quality, insecure, overcrowded or temporary accommodation

53% believe more children and young people will go hungry over Christmas Forty per cent of teachers said schools are having to provide extra items for young people because families could not afford to help. Living in poverty also has a stark impact on children’s education, they said. Teachers observed a wide range of what they saw as consequences to the poverty they witnessed, including absence (83%), bad behaviour (85%), poor concentration (81%), health (59%) and lateness (79%). Bousted said: “This is a Dickensian picture of the poverty that far too many children and their families are having to endure. The Government is out of touch with the distressing new reality of children’s daily lives: with what it means to live without enough money for basics, such as food, shoes and adequate clothing.

