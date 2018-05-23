We Have Mixed Feelings About This Avocado On Toast Chocolate Bar

We love avocado on toast (who doesn’t?), but a chocolate bar inspired by our favourite brunch treat may be a step too far, even for us.

The bar, created by Los Angeles-based chocolate shop Compartés, consists of white chocolate mixed with fresh Californian avocados, alongside crunchy pockets of caramelised toast.

“There’s absolutely nothing else quite like it,” the Compartés website declares.

We’re inclined to agree, but while the bar does sound tasty, its whopping price tag will probably put you off.