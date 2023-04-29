LifeshoppingweddingsGift Guides

Wedding Season Is Upon Us – Here's 21 Gift Ideas For The Couple Who Say They Don't Want Any Presents

Your ultimate gift guide to nailing the perfect wedding present.

These wholesome gifts are sure to leave a smile on the happy couple's faces.
Mixed Retailer
These wholesome gifts are sure to leave a smile on the happy couple's faces.

I can hear the bells. Wedding season is soon approaching and thinking of a gift idea for the soon-to-be-married couple is undoubtedly one of the hardest tasks of being a wedding guest.

If you haven’t been lucky enough to be given a curated gift list by the nearly weds, spent your time endlessly scrolling through a list of cliché gifts, or have been told the classic ‘We don’t want anything’, then don’t worry because I’m here with our very own guide for those very situations.

From small yet sentimental buys to fun-filled, unique experiences for them to enjoy together, I’ve found it all. So, if you’ve got a long summer of weddings ahead, buckle up and get your baskets ready...

1
Not On The Highstreet
Know their first dance song? Get them this song sound wave print
What’s more special than seeing your first dance song like never before, with this sound wave print. This print, which can be personalised with text and colours to suit their décor, will be a constant memory of their wedding day. You can even add a Spotify code so they can play the song whenever they like.
£12 at Not On The Highstreet
2
Not On The Highstreet
Toast to married life with this couple’s crystal champagne glass set
Take a classic approach to wedding gifting with these delicate vintage-style crystal champagne coupe glasses, engraved with both partners names. These classy glasses will have the couple saying cheers to their future.
£45.75 at Not On The Highstreet
3
Not On The Highstreet
Capture the memorable day with this illustration of the wedding venue
Take the married couple back to the happiest day of their lives with this beautiful hand-drawn illustration of their wedding venue. Alter the colours and messages to perfectly capture the exciting day.
£25 at Not On The Highstreet
4
Amazon
This gift bag of love and blessings is a wholesome way to congratulate the married couple
If you’re looking for something more than a card that is still sentimental, this bag of blessings is the perfect option. A great alternative to a regular card, this bag contains symbolic sentiments, from a rose quartz to bring love, an amethyst to bring happiness, three wooden keepsakes, and a bunch of scented dried rose buds and lavender. Topped off with a miniature card with thoughtful words, this is a unique gift that newlyweds can treasure for years to come.
£8.50 at Amazon
5
Not On The Highstreet
Wish them a lifetime of hope and happiness with this wild plum tree
What better way to express your best wishes for the future than with a living plant? Wild Plum trees symbolise all things hope and happiness in the world of mythology, paving a way for a wholesome future by planting it in their home’s garden. This beautiful tree even blossoms with rich and edible purple plums, that can be picked straight from the tree.
£65 at Not On The Highstreet
6
Amazon
Treasure their wedding location with this personalised map print
Capture the day’s location with this personalised map print, which would make a heart-warming wall decoration. You’ll even get involved in the customisation of the design by choosing the country, location, text (including names and dates), and colours.
£15.50 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This happy ever after ceramic heart is a thoughtful keepsake they’ll keep for life
Express a heartfelt message with this dainty ‘Happy ever after begins today’ porcelain white hanging heart.
£5.79 at Amazon
8
Not On The Highstreet
Gift the happy couple a spirit of your choice with this custom bottle of alcohol
Say congratulations with this bottle of alcohol, that you can add your own personal touch to. Choose from a range of different spirits before adding words written by you, which is then engraved onto a wooden tag and placed onto the bottle neck. This isn’t just any regular bottle of tipple, this one is made to impress.
£29.60 at Not On The Highstreet
9
Red Letter Days
Gift them an experience and treat them to a two night break for two
Gifting vouchers doesn’t always have to be boring, this two-night break for two experience proves just that. With a selection of classic and unique stays to choose from across the UK and Europe, this getaway is the perfect present for newlyweds.
£129.99 at Red Letter Days
10
Not On The Highstreet
Celebrate with this sweet treat gift box of iced wedding biscuits
If you’re buying for a pair of sweet tooths, these deliciously handmade iced wedding biscuits are a go-to. Made in a Dorset bakery, this set of six biscuits arrive in the shapes of a ring, bouquet, a bride and groom, and more. What’s even more perfect is that the gift can be posted straight through their door, so no faffing about with bringing gifts to the reception.
£19.50 at Not On The Highstreet
11
Amazon
Looking for a small but sweet gift? This Yankee Candle in the scent ‘Wedding Day’ is perfect
This home décor addition is the perfect reminder of the big day. Coming in the scent ‘Wedding Day’, this sophisticated yet soothing fragrance fills the room with a blend of florals and fruits. The glass jar preserves the gorgeous scent, whilst also offering up to 150 hours of burn time.
£23 at Amazon
12
Not On The Highstreet
Or they’ll love this stunning floral personalised candle
This lovely candle makes for a lovely wedding gift, dressed with personalised initials, names, and dates. Its floral wildflower design is a nod to the wedding season, making it a unique and unforgettable addition to their home’s existing décor.
£19 at Not On The Highstreet
13
Not On The Highstreet
Who wouldn’t love subtly personalised towels?
This pair of luxury soft cotton towels are the ideal gift for the couple who have everything. Let the happy couple celebrate their new shared surname with the embroidered personalisation of names or titles of your choice. These are also great if they’re also moving into a new home.
£29.99 at Not On The Highstreet
14
Etsy UK
If the lovebirds are keen globetrotters, this pushpin world map is a clever yet thoughtful gift
This fun pushpin world map can be tailored to your request, including choosing your own titles, fonts, names, and dates. With three different background fabrics and a choice of a black or white wooden frame, the couple can add colourful pins to the destinations they’ve visited around the world throughout their relationship.
£60 at Etsy UK
15
Red Letter Days
What’s a better gift than a trip to the West End? Let them pick a show of their choice with these two tickets
Gift theatre enthusiasts with two tickets to the West End theatre, with options to see the likes of Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia and more. Avoid duplicating cliché gifts with this treat to see a talented theatre performance in the heart of the city.
£89.99 at Red Letter Days
16
Etsy UK
These gorgeous mugs would make a great addition to the couple’s home
This set of two matching eucalyptus-themed mugs are the perfect on-trend wedding gift. They can be bought on their own, as Mr and Mrs, Mrs and Mrs, or Mr and Mr, and even purchased with matching coasters to pair. The mugs are also completed with the date of the wedding day, for the couples to cherish forever.
£20 for two at Etsy UK
17
Amazon
Are the newlyweds getting off to the beach? This honeymoon sand keepsake jar is a great gift idea
Cherishing the unforgettable memories of their honeymoon, the couple can collect sand from their special trip in this keepsake jar and seal with a cork lid, for an endless reminder of their love.
£12.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
This beautiful personalised wooden wine box will be a memorable gift
Upgrade your wine gift bag with this stunning personalised wooden wine box, with wood wool filling and a rope carry handle. Tailored to include anything you want, from names and messages to dates, this chic yet affordable gift is the perfect option.
£16.99 at Amazon
19
Red Letter Days
Looking for an activity? This cocktail making kit, comes with helpful video tutorials
Let the married couple enjoy a premium cocktail making experience at home with this gift box, plus with easy step-by-step video tutorials. Coming with bottled cocktails, a cocktail shaker, bar spoon, and a jar of bar snacks, they’ll have everything they need to have a luxurious date night from the comfort of their own home.
£80 at Red Letter Days
20
Amazon
Fill this personalised tin with treats or trinkets of your choice
Give your little wedding treats a home with this printed heart shape silver tin, which can be personalised with a name and date of your choice. With a gorgeous floral wedding design, this tin is a gift that can be kept for life.
£17.99 at Amazon
21
Etsy UK
Choose a custom phrase for these donation envelopes
If you’re looking to gift money, vouchers or tickets, these crafted envelopes level up popping them into an ordinary card with personalised phrases and a luxe ribbon tie.
£2.50 at Etsy UK
