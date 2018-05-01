Wera Hobhouse moved to the UK from Germany in 1990. The 58-year-old took British citizenship in order to stand for parliament. After one year in Westminster, the Lib Dem MP for Bath is deeply worried about the “them and us mentality” in Brexit Britain.

Ahead of the local elections, the Lib Dem communities and local government spokesperson also speaks to HuffPost UK about the party’s lack of resources, Tim Farron’s ‘nonsense’ beliefs on gay rights and and why time is running out to stop Brexit.

“The tolerant, liberal, middle has been falling away,” she says. And warns about what is to come: “It has happened before in history and I find it very worrying.

“European migrants see what happened with Windrush and immediately think it’s us next. I’d say any community that is not, I don’t know, 400 years British, should start worrying about themselves,” she says.

“There has been this saying in Nazi Germany. ‘First they came for the Marxists, but it wasn’t me. then they came for the Jews.’ You can always say ‘it’s not me, it’s not me, it’s not me’. But you create a society where the people who feel part of it and included becomes narrower and narrower and that’s very damaging.”

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW POLITICS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest

CLOSE

Hobhouse is one of four newly elected Lib Dem MPs who entered parliament in 2017. The snap election saw the party’s contingent creep up from nine to 12. It was progress. But not quite the ‘#LibDemFightBack’ many had predicted.

“We were a very damaged party throughout the coalition government. We lost all our local government base and then in 2015 we lost most of our MPs so that was a shellshock and to recover from that takes a little bit of time,” Hobhouse says.

Jeremy Corbyn, she says, “got away with murder” at the election by promising young people he would wipe out existing student loans. “Labour made a lot of progress. To my mind on the basis on many false promises. But hey-ho. The public swallowed it.”

Labour, she argues, successfully made the election about austerity not Brexit. “It was very much about the magic money tree and all that Corbyn stuff,” she says. “And we Lib Dems had difficulties to cut through with our message.”

The promise of a second referendum was central to the party’s general election campaign. And another vote, or an “exit from Brexit” as new leader Vince Cable puts it, remains at the heart of the Lib Dem offer.

But Hobouse says while the pro-Remain argument is “gathering momentum” there is “there is very little time left to change public opinion” on Brexit.

And she concedes the party is not punching through as much as it would like.

“I wont blame Vince for that. Vince is who he is. We voted him as leader. I am very proud of Vince. I think he is a fantastic thinker. He is a deep thinker. And is always very well respected wherever he goes and whatever room he speaks in,” Hobhouse says.

“We also have got very reduced resources now. It’s very difficult to get our message out there.”

“We have limited resources in our press office,” she adds. The Lib Dem press office has seen many long-serving staff depart in the past few months. “It’s just a question of resources.

“The problem is how you cut above that in the general media and that is to do with the fact we are the fourth largest party now in parliament

Hobhouse argues press should pay more attention to what the party says and does rather than focusing so much on the government and Labour and then the SNP.

“We can only do so much from our side. But there is obviously an established routine for media outlets to say you go ’one, two, three... oops.. four.”