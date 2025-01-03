Wes Streeting Says Pensioners Should 'Layer Up' And Put The Heating On As Millions Lose Winter Fuel Payments

'This is definitely a weekend to turn the heating on'



Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting spoke to #BBCBreakfast about the decision to axe winter fuel payments for the elderly as a cold snap impacts many parts of the UKhttps://t.co/5CePBHjr1Q pic.twitter.com/YnzFTNk6Nr — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 3, 2025

Wes Streeting has urged pensioners to “layer up” amid warnings that millions will struggle after the government axed their winter fuel payments.

The health secretary said it was “definitely a weekend to turn the heating on” as temperatures plunge across the country.

Advertisement

His comments came after Age UK warned that two-and-a-half million of the poorest pensioners will struggle because they will no longer receive the winter fuel payment.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced within days of Labour taking office in July that the benefit, which is worth up to £300, would only be given to the very poorest pensioners in future.

On BBC Breakfast this morning, presenter Charlie Stayt confronted Streeting on the issue, saying many old people face going into debt just to stay warm.

Advertisement

He said: “We’ve spoken to Age UK this morning about this coming weekend, people who are cold in their homes.

“They say there are two-and-a-half million people who needed the winter fuel allowance who won’t receive it because of the changes that were brought in.

“They are saying they would be advising people, if they’re cold in their homes and they’re elderly and vulnerable, to go into debt rather than risk their health. Would you advise the same?”

Advertisement

Streeting replied: “Well this is definitely a weekend to turn the heating on, and I would just remind people that the chancellor did take the decision to protect winter fuel allowance for the poorest pensioners to protect people this winter and in future winters.

“And of course the triple lock on pensions is guaranteed, so the state pension is higher this winter than it was last year and will be higher further still next year. That’s why the chancellor has taken those decisions, to make sure we protect the vulnerable this winter.

“But I would certainly agree that this weekend is a weekend to layer up and put the heating on as well.”