The MP who desperately tried to save the life of a police officer stabbed during the Westminster bridge attack has emotionally described how hard it was to explain the incident to his son. Speaking on the one year anniversary of the terror attack, which killed five people, Ellwood told of the “eerie” silence after PC Keith Palmer passed away – and how his distraught son had asked him why the attack had happened. “I had my son on the foot of the stairs (at home) and he was in tears,” Ellwood told the BBC. “He was just on his and own and I sat next to him and he just asked, ‘why?’. “He couldn’t understand why I stepped forward, why someone had been killed, why someone was wielding a knife in a place he has visited many times... and all I could offer is that there are some bad people in the world, but there are lot more good people, and it’s the good people that win.”

PA MP Tobias Ellwood pictured, middle, trying to save the life of Pc Keith Palmer

Ellwood was pictured with blood smeared across his face and clothes in the aftermath of the attack by Khalid Masood, who used a car and a knife to attack pedestrians on March 22. PC Palmer, a former soldier, still had a pulse when Ellwood stepped in to help him and explained to bystanders that he was a trained medic. “And I then... as with all these situations, your training kicks in and we did our best to stem the flow of bleeding and cut back the flak jackets and so fourth,” he told Sky News. “I was distraught then to find that as much as everybody has worked so hard, that we weren’t able to keep him alive,” the MP, whose brother died in the 2002 Bali bombing terror attack, said.

Supplied Pc Keith Palmer was stabbed to death while trying to stop terrorist Khalid Masood from entering the Palace of Westminster

When medics rushed to the nearby Westminster Bridge, where Masood had started his attack by driving into pedestrians, the usually bustling New Palace Yard became empty apart from a few of Palmer’s “very, very upset” colleagues.” ″(The medics left) ... leaving a few of us with all of the streets isolated in a very eerie silence, having to come to terms with what was a very, very sad day indeed,” Ellwood said. Over the weekend Ellwood told how he was heartbroken that he was unable to save Palmer and was still haunted by the death.

Tobias Ellwood the government minister who rushed to the aid of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the Westminster terrorist attack, describes what happened pic.twitter.com/PMk4SYFQeg — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 21, 2018

Commemorative events will be held today to remember all 14 people killed in four London terror attacks in 2017. The other three attacks being remembered occurred at London Bridge, the Finsbury Park Mosque and Parsons Green. MPs have observed a minute’s silence in the Commons and the message #LondonUnited will be projected in four locations “as an act of solidarity”. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said Londoners stood together “united against terrorism and in hope for the future”. The Mayor of London’s office has also organised a digital book of condolence that the public can send messages of solidarity to. The book will become part of a 3D installation in City Hall until 19 June - the anniversary of the Finsbury Park attack. As well as a minute’s silence in the Commons, a 20 minute service of commemoration will take place at midday.

We will never forget the innocent lives lost in the Westminster terrorist attack one year ago, nor the bravery of our emergency services & first responders who ran towards danger while urging others to safety. Our ‘Book of Hope’ is now live: tweet your message using #LondonUnited pic.twitter.com/oH78iXT3LZ — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 22, 2018

Colleagues and family members have paid tribute to the victims of the Westminster attack. A colleague and close friend of Palmer today told how the officer was “always happy” and dedicated to his job, his daughter and his wife.

Remembering PC Keith Palmer, of the Metropolitan Police. Murdered on duty at Parliament on this day last year. We will never forget Keith or the sacrifice he made. #PoliceFamily pic.twitter.com/2SaKQQdcu1 — Met Police Fed (@MPFed) March 22, 2018

Today marks one year since the murder of PC Keith Palmer at the Houses of Parliament. @ukpmemorial is launching a fundraising campaign to support the building of a new memorial to honour fallen police officers. Please donate £5 by texting the word ‘courage’ to 70171. pic.twitter.com/J8DCaDLEGN — NPCC (@PoliceChiefs) March 22, 2018

Remembering PC Keith Palmer, GM who was killed 1 year ago today in the line of duty, as he stopped a knife wielding terrorist from entering the Palace of Westminster. pic.twitter.com/B9RFKpVdqz — Police Community (@PolComForum) March 22, 2018

Thinking today of the tremendous bravery of PC Keith Palmer, who died a year ago today keeping us safe and my gratitude to all the fearless and committed people in our emergency services. — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) March 22, 2018

"I'd sooner still have him here beside me"

A friend of PC Keith Palmer reflects on his life, a year since he died in the Westminster Bridge terror attack. pic.twitter.com/tz94h9XgLi — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 22, 2018