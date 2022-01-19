Boris Johnson announced an upcoming change to the Covid restrictions on Wednesday (January 19), promising that all of Plan B measures will be relaxed next week.

As infection levels across the UK are falling – despite the return to school – the prime minister said that the Omicron wave had now peaked nationally.

“The data is showing that time and again that this government got the toughest decisions right,” Johnson said.

He admitted that NHS pressure remains, but hospital admissions have stabilised and that the number of Covid patients in ICU is falling too.

It’s important to note that Covid remains a serious disease with 19,450 people still in hospital with it as of Monday.

Yet, these numbers are far from the hospitalisations seen last January due to the vaccines and the success of the booster rollout, which has seen more than 90% of the over-60s across the UK get boosted.

Here’s a list of the changes, some of which will be introduced from Thursday 27 January, as England returns to “plan A”.

Working from home

The government will lift the advice asking everyone who can to work from home with immediate effect.

It means many workers are likely to return to hybrid working and travelling into the office part-time, although it will depend on individual employers.

This advice was re-introduced in December over fears that the highly-transmissible Omicron variant would sweep through the country.

England is currently the only nation in the UK to lift the working from home advice.